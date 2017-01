Dr. Gene Moore, superintendent of the Lancaster County School District for the past 11 years, announced his retirement Tuesday, effective July 31.

Moore, 63, said he is ready for a break and more "grandparent time" after 23 years as superintendent in three different counties.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I appreciate what I’ve had here in Lancaster County,” Moore said. “The world of education is all about relationships. I will really miss the people.”